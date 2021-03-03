Tiny Treasures Development Center Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Tiny Treasurers Development Center held their ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, February 6, 2021.. The owners, Jonathan and Shaneisla Taylor were blessed to have family and friends present for the opening and declare the ribbon cutting ceremony. Also present was business partner, Glorious Mason who is a Savannah native.

“We were honored to have our Pastor, Rev. Keith T. Bruen of Brampton Baptist Church give the opening/closing prayer and The Honorable Tanya Milton, Chatham County Commissioner of the 5th District to give remarks and encouraging words”, said Shaneisla Taylor.

“It’s been my vision and lifelong dream to create a center that will provide a loving and safe environment to Savannah’s tiniest treasures”, said Mrs. Taylor. “It has been noted that this service is wanted and needed”. This visionary, Shaneisla Taylor is a native Savannahian. She is the daughter of Frank and Julia King, Sr., the granddaughter of the late Rev. John and Vivian Jennings, the late Frank King and the late Barbara King.

Business partner, Glorious Mason has graduated with honors from elementary school through college. She has always had the mind to succeed in life. She is and will live up to her name Glorious. Her name means worthy of, noble, excellent and bringing fame or admiration. From a child she had a dream to be of some type of service to the world and help others.

Throughout the years, her love for children encouraged her to start a tutorial business. Glorious had the pleasure to tutor scholars and young adults concentrating in specific areas of Math and Reading. Her unique teaching styles have created more confident, intelligent and problem solving students who excel in their education.

We encourage you to explore care for your infants, toddlers and virtual learning at Tiny Treasures Development Center, The center is located at 201 Television Circle in Savannah. For more information call (912) 330-4654.