Tina Tyus-Shaw To Be Inducted Into Georgia Association Of Broadcasters Hall Of Fame

WSAV is pleased to announce local news anchor Tina Tyus-Shaw will be inducted into the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony to take place March 15 in Atlanta. Tina Tyus Shaw anchors the WSAV newscasts weeknights. Tina shared this honor with viewers in December during WSAV News 3 at Six.

Tina Tyus-Shaw, a Griffin, Georgia native and Tennessee State University graduate, has been a fixture on WSAV since 1992. “I am so appreciative of WSAV, Nexstar broadcasting for allowing me to be a part of your lives for more than 30 years.” Over that time, she has been honored with dozens of awards for broadcasting excellence including a National Murrow Award for Best Newscast. One of her proudest accomplishments, the implementation of the Buddy Check 3 program on WSAV. It’s a Breast Cancer Mammogram initiative that has been credited with saving the lives of multiple local cancer survivors thanks to early detection. “As I reflect on my years of work in television news, my goal has always been to give my viewers something that will individually and collectively enhance their lives and make their communities stronger. This nod from the GAB affirms that the stories I’ve told and the information I’ve shared over the years are doing the right thing, making our world better.”

WSAV General Manager David Hart added “Tina’s commitment to all of the communities we serve at WSAV News 3 shows everyday. Through ongoing initiatives such as Buddy Check 3, her incredible work as moderator of our nationally televised U.S. Senate Debate last October and countless other contributions, she personifies our On Your Side promise to our viewers and is the embodiment of what it means to be a Hall of Fame broadcaster in Georgia. I was proud to nominate Tina and am looking forward to her upcoming induction.”

Each winter, the Georgia Association of Broadcasters hosts its annual ceremony honoring new Hall of Fame members. This event brings together seasoned broadcasting veterans with aspiring broadcasters. It’s a celebration of the amazing careers of those who have built the industry. Since its inception, the GAB Hall of Fame has inducted 100 Broadcasters, honoring big name legends and small-town greats. Consideration for this honor is given to broadcasters with a minimum of 20 years in broadcasting with a tie to Georgia; went to school, lived, or worked in the state, a solid record of achievement including rating dominance and local/national awards, and a history of dedication to the communities they serve.