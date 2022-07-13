TIC Announces Ongoing Job Recruitment In Brunswick and Savannah

By Savannah Tribune | on July 13, 2022

TIC, Powered by People, has ongoing recruitment for jobs in Brunswick, GA and Savannah, GA. Available positions include Pile Driver Journeyman, Structural Welder Craftsman, Carpenter, Laborer, Machinist Journeyman, and Truck Driver.

Job seekers who wish to learn more may visit bit.ly/39CKyqV for additional information about available positions and to apply.

Interested applicants must have an employgeorgia. com account and resumé (an existing resumé can be uploaded for new users).

For more information about this event, email bsrjobs@employgeorgia.com.

