Thursday, April 7, 2022: U.S. History is Made!

When Being Qualified Is Not Enough?

O ver the last few months, we witnessed the worst of the legislative process. The U.S. Congress has moved to a dangerous place with partisan politics deciding all major decisions in the House and the Senate. The work of the people is not being done. There is a gridlock in the Congress based on partisan politics. This was clearly evident in the vetting and confirmation process for the Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Judge Jackson is probably the most qualified candidate to have ever been nominated for the Supreme Court. Yet, the Republicans spent most of the hearing process trying to discredit her as a person and her qualifications. Even though they tried to discredit Judge Jackson, she demonstrated her qualifications in her responses to a wide range of questions. She also showed grace under fire when responding to baited and illwilled questions.

It was apparent that those launching the attack knew that she was qualified because that same group had confirmed her three times before. However, during the confirmation hearings, the frontal assault led by Senators Graham, Cruz, and others was more about positioning themselves for their supporters and fundraising rather than trying to honestly vet Judge Jackson for the position. Senator Graham et al tried to rewrite Judge Jackson’s rulings to characterize her as soft on crimes and supportive of pornography and pedophiles. Nothing could be further from the truth. However, the fact of the matter is that the Republicans were not seeking truth, they were seeking to destroy the reputation of one of the most qualified individuals to ever be nominated for the Supreme Court.

Two prominent citizens in our community have known Judge Jackson for many years. One has known her since she was five years old and the other one attended law school with her at Harvard Law School. In conversations with both of them, they confirmed what the rest of the country and world saw as Judge Jackson participated in the confirmation process. These two community leaders spoke of Judge Jackson’s hard work, her qualifications, her leadership skills, her love for the constitution, her ability to apply the constitution in her rulings, her intelligence, and her steadfast fairness. Both of these community leaders said that based on the qualities that Judge Jackson possessed, they knew she was destined for greatness. Well, she demonstrated this greatness during the hearings and clearly demonstrated that she was ready to make her mark on history. Judge Jackson was confirmed to be the next Supreme Court Associate Justice and the first Black female to be confirmed to the Supreme Court. The 53- 47 vote did not reflect the worth of this highly qualified jurist. Rather, it reflected the partisan body that the Senate has become. There were three Republican senators who voted to confirm Judge Jackson. They were Senators Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Mitt Romney of Utah. What did these three Republicans see and hear that the other forty-seven Republicans did not see and hear? It was not about seeing and hearing for the other forty-seven Republicans, it was more about holding the partisan line and an attempt to sabotage the reputation of Judge Jackson.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Harvard educated judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, will bring exceptional experiences to the high court that have nothing to do with her being a female or being Black. The facts are the following. Judge Jackson will be the only justice on the Supreme Court with experience as a federal public defender. Also, she will be the second Protestant on the Supreme Court where a majority of the members are Catholic, the second working mother on the court, and she will be the only justice with proven experience in federal sentencing policy. Yet, the majority of the Republicans showed that none of these qualifications mattered. So, in America where young kids are taught to work hard, get the proper training, the proper education, and proper qualifications, these young people were just shown that qualifications do not matter when you are being judged by folk who do not like you because of your color, your gender, or because you bring your differences to the table. Yes, Black folk have been disappointed once again with the process. However, Black folk and other well-meaning citizens from all races could not be more proud of the accomplishments of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in general, and her being confirmed as the first Black female to the Supreme Court in particular. Qualifications should matter!