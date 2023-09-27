Thurgood Marshall College Fund Hosts 36th Annual Leaders and Legends Gala

Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community, hosted its 36th annual Leaders and Legends Gala at the Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C. to honor individuals making significant contributions to society. As a champion for inclusivity and representation, actress and comedian, Kym Whitley, hosted the gala.

At the event, TMCF honored NBA Hall of Famer and four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal with the receiving of the esteemed Breaking Barriers Award and Thasunda Brown Duckett, Chief Executive Officer of TIAA and only Black Female CEO of a Fortune 500 company, as CEO of the Year. Additionally, TMCF recognized the outstanding achievements of Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr., President of Alabama State University, with Educator of the Year. R&B icon Chante’ Moore provided the event’s entertainment. “We are privileged to acknowledge Shaquille O’Neal, Thasunda Brown Duckett, and Dr. Quinton Ross, who, through their passion, commitment, and excellence, have tirelessly worked to make the world a better place,” remarked TMCF president and CEO Harry L. Williams.”

The awards bestowed reflect the enduring values of Justice Thurgood Marshall, promoting equal opportunities irrespective of race, creed, religion, or origin. These acclaimed honorees serve as role models for future generations of leaders and legends alike.

The event concludes TMCF’s annual Leadership Institute, a national four-day program sponsored by Wells Fargo, intended to develop students’ leadership skills, create a community of scholars, provide companies access to a talented and diverse student population, and help students make connections that lead to careers.

The power-packed conference consisted of carefully selected students from the publicly supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs) to showcase TMCF’s efforts and support life-changing career opportunities as well as help advance these students as they enter today’s very competitive global workforce.

The TMCF Anniversary Awards Gala also served as an opportunity to celebrate the success of the student participants and a significant fundraiser for TMCF. The event hosts over 1,400 attendees each year, including more than 400 HBCU students and 1,000 guests. All proceeds from the black-tie event support scholarships and programs for nearly 300,000 students at TMCF member-schools.

Here’s more about each award and its 2023 recipient:

The Breaking Barriers Award is presented to a bold and spirited individual who has had a national and international impact in paving the way in education, business, entertainment, arts, public service, or the legal field for future generations to follow.

As a Basketball Hall of Famer, O’Neal’s playing career was legendary, where he won four NBA championships and was named NBA Finals MVP three times. O’Neal was a 15-time NBA All-Star. He was named the 2000 NBA MVP, and the Olympic gold medalist was selected as one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history.

However, O’Neal’s post-playing career has been as successful and impactful as his time in the NBA. The current TNT analyst has proven to be more than just a basketball player but a true champion both on and off the court. O’Neal’s extensive business portfolio includes food chains, nightclubs, car washes, and partnerships with companies such as General

Auto Insurance and his fastfood chain, Big Chicken.

The CEO of the Year Award honors a corporate chief executive officer who has made a groundbreaking contribution to their organization, exemplifies the spirit of leadership, demonstrates a profound respect for education and professional development, and has a significant public service and philanthropy background.

Brown Duckett is president and chief executive officer of TIAA, a leading provider of secure retirement and outcome-focused investment solutions for millions of people and thousands of institutions. She leads a company whose mission is defined by financial inclusion and opportunity – goals and values she has upheld throughout her career.

The Education Leadership Award is the highest individual award presented annually to an extraordinary president or educational leader of an HBCU who has demonstrated outstanding business, academic, and visionary leadership through unwavering action and highly effective management of their institution.

A distinguished career educator with more than 25 years of experience in higher and K-12 public education, Ross has been the president of Alabama State University since 2017. National media has engaged him as an expert on the future of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Ross’ growing prominence as an educational leader was recognized in November 2019 with his election as vice-chairman of the Alabama Commission on Higher Education’s Council of Presidents.