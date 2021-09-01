“The Workforce: Visions, Opportunities and Challenges of the Present and Future”

“Memories of the Way We Were” are not just lyrics in recordings by Barbara Streisand and Gladys Knight. Thoughts such as these are on the minds of millions of Americans on the national, state and local levels. Just how do we handle the daunting tasks of navigating our present and future of our lifestyles, economic statuses, and jobs and enterprises and labor forces on all levels?

On Saturday September 4, 2021, at 9:30 AM, Savannah-Chatham County and surrounding areas are invited to participate in the Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc.’s (HCFS) Signature Roundtable and Open Forum entitled, “The Present and Future of the Workforce: Visions, Opportunities and Challenges.”

Everyone is invited to join in the virtual discussion at www.facebook. com/hungryclubforumofsavannah. How are workers in our area and region faring with trying to obtain higher pay, expanding and generous benefits, and better treatment?

For community educational purposes, the HCFS will delve into what is the status of the area workforce, what are the hot areas of employment in our region, what are projected to be the best areas to find progressive job opportunities, how could corporate leaders best address wage rage and other factors that bear on why workers do not seem enthusiastic about returning back to work, the impact of working from home, shorter work weeks, crafts, trades and increased entrepreneurship as options, as well as Q & A from the audience.

The HCFS’ September Co-sponsor is The A. Philip Randolph Institute, Savannah Chapter, Jerome B. Irwin, Sr., President. Other leaders and advocates invited to join the panel of experts include Dr. Angie A. Lewis, Director, Office of College & Career Readiness for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System and Director of the Career, Technical and Agricultural Education programs in over 25 schools; Dr. Brent Stubbs, Vice President for Economic Development, Savannah Tech; Sheron Morgan, Executive Director,

Coastal WorkSource Georgia; Christi Hulme, President, Savannah Regional Central Labor Council and Vice President, GA AFL/CIO, District 9; and Jonathan M. Jones, Senior Services Professional, Mr. Electric of the Coastal Empire, and former candidate for the Chatham County School Board.

For more information, please contact Julia Wright at 912- 661-3781 or Diana Harvey Johnson at 912-927-8425.