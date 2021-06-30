On Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 9:30 AM, Savannah Chatham County and surrounding areas are invited to participate in the Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc.’s (HCFS) Signature Roundtable and Open Forum entitled, “‘The Weeping Time’: What’s It All About and Does It Relate to You and Yours?”

Everyone is invited to join in the discussion. The HCFS is eager to present the pros and cons of preserving the Ten Broeck Racecourse property as an historical landmark for community development and growth for the entire community, especially as relates to the people who have traditionally lived in the West Savannah Area community. The HCFS’ July Co-sponsor is The Weeping Time Coalition, headed by Pastor Larry J. Gordon, of Solomon Temple Church of God and Christ.

“The Weeping Time” was coined in the language and dialect of the coastal area slaves, four hundred and thirty-six (436) men, women and children, who were auctioned off, or were enslaved in the vicinity and had first-hand knowledge of the sale, or their descendants. It has been passed down and reported in the most cultural and dramatic of ways, that for the whole of the two days of the sale, that the heavens opened up and wept (rained), for the abomination and inhumanity of the sale of human beings and the dismantling of families.

On the other hand, the sale, under the auspices of the Georgia Trustees, ordered to pay off the gambling debts of wealthy, but irresponsible, plantation owner Pierce M. Butler, was held at the Ten Broeck Racecourse.

Located a quarter of a mile west of downtown, out what is now Augusta Avenue, because the usual downtown preference, Johnson Square, was too small to accommodate the large number of bidders who were recruited from all over the South. It was a high time of frolic and entertainment, filling the hotels and bars with a carnival and convention excitement.

On March 3, 2008, 149 years after the infamous sale, the Georgia Historical Society and the City of Savannah unveiled a marker erected to commemorate the sale and to honor the memory of the enslaved men and women who helped to build Savannah, Georgia’s oldest city, founded in 1733. Then Mayor Otis Johnson was on hand to help commemorate and to consecrate the spot. Now the fate of the larger portion of the site of “The Weeping Time” racecourse property, owned by the City of Savannah power structure, is scheduled to be decided in the next few weeks.

For more information, please contact Julia Wright at 912- 661-3781 or Diana Harvey Johnson at 912-927-8425.