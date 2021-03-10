The Weeping Time: Largest Slave Auction In American History Goes Virtual & Viral

Savannah is the home to the largest sale of enslaved men, women and children of African descent in American history, which occurred on March 2-3, 1859. To satisfy a gambling debt, slaveowner Pierce M. Butler then had 436 men, women and children transported in chains to Savannah from both the Hampton Plantation, in St. Simons Island, GA, and the Butler Plantation, in Darien, GA.

Upon reaching their Savannah destination the enslaved were taken to Savannah’s West Side at the Ten Broeck Race Course and were kept confined in horse stalls for more than a week. When the mass-auction began a heavy downpour of thundering rain also began, which lasted throughout the two-day sale of human cargo. Ironically, the rain ended after the last person had been sold. Thus, this travesty earned its name “The Weeping Time” –when the heavens itself wept for those enslaved families being torn apart.

Due to the COVID Pandemic, the annual commemoration that attracts hundreds of attendees from various parts of America to an outdoor event had to adapt to a new reality of having to host an online event.

On Saturday, March 6, 2021, the Weeping Time Commemoration Committee embraced technology to host its first virtual commemoration of this incredible and largely unknown piece of American history that happened 162 years ago this month in Savannah, GA.

One of the key figures in spearheading The Weeping Time Commemoration at a national level and media is Dr. Kwesi De- Graft-Hanson.

The Online Participants included: Dr. Kwesi Degraft-Hanson, founder of OCEANS.org; Ms. Kiplyn Primus of WCLK 91.9: Clark-Atlanta University; Ms. Brenda L. Roberts, Savannah Author; Servant Emannu’el Branch, founder of Yahshuauniversity.com; Pastor Larry Gordon, Bishop of Solomon Temple COGIC; Ms. Jena Jones, Sistagraphy in Atlanta; Pastor Ricky Temple of Overcoming By Faith Ministries; Mr. Marcus Naylor; Ms. Elyse Butler of Georgia Historical Society; Ms. Carmen Butler, Descendant-Philadelphia; Ms. Pamela Howard-Oglesby,

Savannah Author; Senator Dr. Lester Jackson; Dr. Anne Bailey, Professor and Author of The Weeping Time; and Dr. Otis Johnson, Former Mayor of Savannah.

Libation Ceremony included: Ms. Lillian Grant-Baptiste; Brother Abu Majeid, African Drummer; Amy L. Roberts, Historian and Author; Eunice Moore, Historian; and Valeska Moore-Carter.

Remarks were given by the following presenters: Mayor Van Johnson, City of Savannah; Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier, City of Savannah District 1; and Rev. Griffin Lotson, Former Mayor Pro Temp, City of Darien.

Though the event for 2021 has ended, the impact it made lives on. This historic online event has a steady rise in new views and social media comments. The discussions, sights, sounds, and videos continue to touch the lives of so many as the daily count increases to more than 3,000 viewers from across America to Ghana to Ireland. And the numbers increase daily.

One of the most moving and memorable segments during the event was the reading of the 429 names of the 436 who were sold, which included even infants.

This historical event can be viewed at these links: on Youtube go to The Weeping Time Commemoration Primus; www.facebook.com/theweepingtime; www.bhbpnews.com.

The 162nd Commemoration of The Weeping Time truly symbolizes the work that still needs to be done to ensure that the story of those of African descent must become fully integrated into the historical fabric of America by being included in textbooks from public schools to college curriculum. This is not just African American History, but more importantly— this is American History.

Article and photo submitted by Servant Emannu’el Branch –Minister, Historical Documentarian, Journalist, Speaker at www.yahshuauniversity. com and www.bhbpnews. com email at speakup@ yahshuauniversity.com.