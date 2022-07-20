The UGA Small Business Development Center (SBDC), And Blue Edge Business Solutions, Host Email Marketing Workshop For Small Businesses Aug. 4th

By Savannah Tribune | on July 20, 2022

With the growth of social media and other digital marketing avenues, it can be easy to overlook email marketing. However, this form of communication has the highest return on investment of all digital marketing tactics. During this session, you will learn how to develop a strong contact list, how to write effective content and how to use automation to encourage sales.

For content, and registration please go to bit.ly/digicon2022

Questions? Contact Liz Overstreet at (912) 651-3200 or loverstreet@georgiasbdbc.org

The UGA Small Business Development Center is a Public Service and Outreach unit of the University of Georgia and funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

More From Social and Community News Go To The Social and Community News Section

Faith Works Hosts Get-Out the Vote Rally in Savannah
City Set to Host “Grow: How to Become A 501(c)(3) Nonprofit” Workshop Series
Ask a Leadership Coach

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.