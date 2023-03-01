“The Status Of Women In GA &The Nation: Celebrating The Women Who Tell Our Stories” At The Hungry Club Forum

The

Hungry Club

Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) Harnessing the Power of Collaboration on the issues of today and tomorrow, will celebrate its annual public observance of National Women’s History Month, on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 9:30 AM, at www.facebook.com/hungryclubforumofsavannah. The monthly, first-Saturday forum will feature a panel of local leaders and advocates delving into the concerns and issues that women perceive will enhance the quality of life of the people in our area community.

Savannah’s premiere community education and issues forum, the HCFS, in its 17th year, will bring forward women serving in leadership capacities, with information and expertise to share. Families, neighbors, and associates are invited to come as they are, with their own breakfast for HCFS’s popular and Signature Roundtable and Open Forum, featuring its popular Extreme Networking opportunity.

According to Diana Harvey Johnson, President, Pinnacle Communications Corporation, a consultant to the HCFS, “In this forum, the goal of the Board of Directors, headed by businessman Bobby L. Adams of B and B Demolition, Inc., is to spotlight women, while simultaneously informing, empowering, inspiring, and engaging all who log in.”

Keynote presenters invited include Hon. Shalena Cook Jones, District Attorney for the Eastern Judicial Circuit; Murem Sharpe, Local Director, GA WIN List, dedicated to electing more women to public office; Lisa Rundstrom, artist, SCAD faculty member, Coordinator, Hello Neighbor SAV, and volunteer with The Weeping Time Coalition; Nina Altschiller, President, League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia; Christina Magana, current Director of Operations, Migrant Equity Southeast; and Yvonne Shinhoster Lamb, journalist, faith leader, writer and businesswoman. Miss Aubrie Huckabee, a 12-year-old, exceptional middle school student will share with us her take on women’s issues in an original reading. Aubrie, in addition to many extracurricular activities, participates in The Deep Center programs.

Rev. Lolita Hickman, former pastor of Trinity Baptist Church of Savannah, will bring the Invocation. The Joseph J. “Joe” Steffen Law Office is the March co-sponsor. For more information, email: hungryclubforumsav@earthlink.net or call 912-927-8425.