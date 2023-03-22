The Sixth Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church will hold the 157th Session of the Georgia Annual Conference in Savannah

The Conference opens March 29, 2023 and continues through March 31, 2023.

The host church for this year’s event is St. Philip A.M.E Church located at 613 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, Savannah, GA. Reverend Jai S. Haithco is the host Pastor.

Church leaders, ministers and delegates from the Sixth Episcopal District and visitors from other districts will attend the event. During the session, participants will take part in church business meetings and a series of worship services led by various organizations of the church. All worship services are open to the public. Pre-Conference activities include the Young People’s Division (YPD) celebrating their Annual Day on Saturday, March 25. The Debutants and Masters Ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 26. Evening worship services begin at 7:00 pm each night. The Women’s Missionary Society will lead Tuesday’s morning service and the Sons of Allen men’s ministry will lead Tuesday’s evening service. The Lay will lead the Wednesday evening service, and the Women In Ministry will lead Thursday’s mid-day service. Ordination and Communion service will take place Thursday evening.

The Rt. Reverend Reginald T. Jackson is the Presiding Bishop of the Sixth Episcopal District. His wife, Christy Davis Jackson Esq. serves as Episcopal Supervisor for the district. The host Presiding Elder is Reverend Billy McFadden. Reverend Jai S. Haithco is the host Pastor.

“God Our Father, Christ Our Redeemer, The Holy Spirit Our Comforter, Humankind Our Family”

Ron Wallace

Public Relations Chair

St. Philip AME Church