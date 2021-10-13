The Savannah Tribune Has Your Ticket To Jurassic Quest: October 29th-31st

By Savannah Tribune | on October 13, 2021

Win tickets to Jurassic Quest, the most popular dinosaur event on tour, at The Savannah Convention Center from Friday, October 29 to Sunday, October 31, 2021!

Post a selfie on our Facebook page and tell us the name of your favorite dinosaur and a fact about them in the caption & win two tickets for use on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday at any showtime. 

The deadline is Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 5 PM. Winners will take photos with their tickets & be posted to The Savannah Tribune’s social media.

For more information on Jurassic Quest and the showtimes, please visit www.jurassicquest.com/events/savannah-ga

_

*Tickets are not required for children under 2 for Jurassic Quest

*QR Code to be scanned by staff at event entrance

*All tickets are premium and require no extra steps for redemption

More From Social and Community News Go To The Social and Community News Section

The Savannah Tribune Has Your Ticket To Jurassic Quest: October 29th-31st
SSU Announces Rose A. Lanier Brown and Leroy Brown Jr. Endowment Fund
Nikola Majerova Named Superintendent’s Student of the Month – September 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.