The Savannah Tribune Celebrates The Life Of Willie Lee Williams, Sr.

Willie Lee Williams of Athens died Tuesday, February 22, 2202 after a long illness. Willie was born April 1 1934 to his late parents, Louis and Bessie Williams (nee) Miles in Madison, Georgia.

The oldest of eight children, Willie was a proud and ardent supporter of family from an early age. Willie never forgot his humble beginnings and those memories helped mold him into the great man that he became.

Willie graduated from Union Institute of Athens, Georgia. He would later marry his high school sweetheart, Ruby Louise Johnson of Athens and shortly thereafter began to work for Rabhan Farms as a driver. Willie and Ruby moved to Savannah, Georgia where he continued to work for Rabhan Farms.

Willie pursued further education at Savannah State College, now Savannah State University. As he acquired credentials to improve his lot in life, Willie began next to improve his community by becoming one of the early Black police officers for the Savannah Police Department. The 1950’s were difficult times for law enforcement officers of color but Willie knew that he was needed and that he could make a difference. He worked tirelessly to achieve for his family and community positions of prosperity and respect. The Police Athletic League (PALS) was near and dear to his heart. Uplifting young Black boys was surely a way to uplift entire communities he surmised. This was indeed true and many Black men today can recount the fond memories they have of Willie’s impact on their lives.

Willie was an entrepreneur having owned multiple automotive service stations. His first station was located on what is now historic Martin Luther King Blvd in Savannah. The station was a mainstay in a cultural hub of Black businesses. He went on to acquire others in his neighborhoods while providing employment and service for his community.

Major Dad, as he was affectionately called, was a friend to many. He was increasingly sought after by select committees and boards that served to make his chosen city one that all could be proud to call home. Every community that Willie lived in during those years boasted that “Officer Williams lives here.” Willie was a protector for them and they knew that his presence in a neighborhood was as good, if not better than property value.

Willie was a lifetime member of Kappa Alpha Psi. He felt immense pride in the Crimson & Cream and strove always to meet the highest standards of his fraternity. One of Willie’s proudest moments came when he stood with his youngest son, Harry Douglas as he too pledged Kappa Alpha Psi.

During the Civil Rights Movement, Willie worked within his community to maintain safety for all. His outreach to the city during turbulent times would lead to the city of Savannah recognizing his worth to the entire city. Willie rose through the ranks and retired with the rank of Deputy Chief.

After retirement Willie and Ruby returned to their home of Athens, Georgia. Willie continued his community service and returned to the family worship center, Billups Grove Baptist Church, where he served in faith and assistance.

He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Willie Lee Williams, Jr. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Ruby J. Williams; one daughter, Audrey Regina Perry; one son, Harry Douglas Williams; five grandchildren: Alicia Williams, Atlanta, GA; Shannon Williams, Atlanta, GA; Joshua Williams, Athens,

GA, Jonathan Williams, Athens, GA, Charles E. Pery III, Atlanta, GA; five sisters: Mamie L. Ennis, Omaha, NE; Clara L. (Rufus) Haynes, Omaha, NE; Doris R. Williams, Omaha, NE; Rosa M. Daniel, Athens, GA; Joyce D. Polite, Atlanta, GA; two brothers: Robert M. (Fannie) Williams, Athens, GA; Lewis (Georgia) Williams, Jr. Athens, GA; special niece Joan (Carl) Hopson, Athens, GA, and a host of caring, loving nieces, nephews and church family.

A Memorial Service was held on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at The Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home, Athens, GA Sign our guestbook and stream online at www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com.