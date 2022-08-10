The Savannah Tribune Celebrates The Life of William Elliott “Bill” Stiles, Sr.

William Elliott “Bill” Stiles, Sr., age 75, passed on July 31, 2022, at his home under the care of Hospice Savannah, Inc., and his family. Bill was born in Savannah, Georgia on July 2, 1947, to the late John R. Stiles, Jr., and Thelma Williamson Stiles.

A 1965 graduate of Sol C. Johnson High School, Bill attended Hampton Institute (University) in Hampton, VA and graduated in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology.

After graduation, he worked at Seagram’s Distillery Company near Baltimore, MD. and later served in the U.S. Army.

Bill was a businessman and contractor in Savannah for many years. He and his wife, Connell, owned and operated Stiles for Living, Inc., a retail gift shop, which also specialized in interior designs and custom made furniture.

Most recently, Bill served as Executive Director of Old Savannah City Mission until his retirement in 2020.

Bill grew up attending First Congregational Church where he was a member for many years. He later joined The Sanctuary of Savannah where he and his family were very warmly received. Bill served on the Church Board of Directors.

He loved the Lord and had a personal relationship with Him. This relationship was evident by how he cherished his family and how he served Christ through the ministry of Old Savannah City Mission.

Bill was a member of several civic and social organizations including The Alpha Lambda Boulé, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and The Wolves.

Bill liked to say that he was the proud son of a “chicken” farmer. Indeed, he was. He grew up on a working farm in the Sandfly area surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Early in his life he learned the virtues of hard work, dedication and most of all – humility.

He married his college sweetheart and was especially proud of his three sons. He adored his grands.

Bill was a highly skilled and creative craftsman who could build whatever he could imagine. He was equally big hearted and had the gentlest of souls. His humor and wit will live on in the memories of all who knew him.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Connell Johnson Stiles; three sons, William Elliott (Amber) Stiles, Jr., Byron Adams (Kay) Stiles, and Jordan Winston Stiles; three siblings, John R. (Janet Maurita) Stiles, III, Alice Stiles (Michael) Backus, and Wonza Andrea Stiles (Stacey) Russell; Seven grandchildren, London Millie Stiles, Blake Elizabeth Stiles, Ryan Madison Stiles, Liam Elliott Stiles, Aliya Joy Foster, Ava Kamille Foster, and Alijah Cassius Foster; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and many friends. Bill was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.

The Visitation and Memorial Service was held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at The Sanctuary – 8912 Whitefield Ave., Savannah, GA 31406. The Visitation was followed by the Memorial Service. Interment was private

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that remembrances be made to Old Savannah City Mission – PO BOX 16839, Savannah, GA 31416.