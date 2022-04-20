The Savannah Tribune Celebrates The Life of Pete Liakakis

Peter (“Pete”) Antonio Liakakis left for his last “important” meeting on April 14, 2022 while surrounded by family at home. He was born in Savannah, Georgia on January 9, 1932 to Antonio Peter Liakakis and Despena Skelichi Liakakis. He was a lifetime member of St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church where he also served as past president. After graduating from Savannah High School, Pete enlisted in the United States Air Force where he trained in Communications. He also worked covertly as an intelligence officer and was a trained bomb disposal expert. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Savannah where he served as Deputy Director of Civil Defense during the Cold War Era. Pete had a long career in business, civic and charitable organizations.

An entrepreneur at heart, he owned multiple businesses throughout his lifetime. He founded United Detective Agency combating corporate theft, anti-surveillance screening and, on occasion, providing answers to curious spouses. Pete’s agency was known for getting results. Next, he formed United Security Agency to provide armed and unarmed guard protection to local businesses. Pete earned black belts in Karate and Kung Fu Martial Arts while also serving as a reserve deputy. In his spare time, he hosted a daily radio show “Police Beat” on WSGA. He later founded United Alarm, which for decades, dominated the local market for home and business security.

He was a longtime personal bodyguard and friend of late Hollywood star, Burt Reynolds, during the height of Reynolds’ career. Over the years, they would co-own race horses and a successful television and film production company, Sun Classic Pictures. It was during these long days of travel that Pete learned about the life-saving technology “Jaws of Life” for which he would personally raise the money to bring to Savannah.

Pete continued to provide security for local businesses as well as celebrities, public officials and religious leaders. He served on numerous community and governmental boards, ran political campaigns and co-founded “Savannah Responds” to assist those in personal crisis as well as natural disaster efforts.

After years as a volunteer and successful campaign manager, he was elected to two terms as Alderman-at-Large to Savannah’s City Council and enthusiastically served two terms as Chairman of the Chatham County Commission. He demonstrated his love for the community through tireless acts of service and was embraced by all cultures, at multiple houses of worship, and from all levels and branches of law enforcement and government.

In 2012, he was recognized for his lifetime of achievement in public and community service with the dedication of the Pete Liakakis Government Building in downtown Savannah, a building which underwent major renovations to become more environmentally friendly.

Throughout his life he had been an active member in over forty organizations, some of which were American Cancer Society, Trustee of the Savannah Technical College Foundation, St. Paul’s CME Church Boys School, King-Tisdell Cottage Foundation, Beach Institute, Salvation Army, Toys for Tots, Boy Scouts of America, Elks Club, Epilepsy Foundation, March of Dimes, American Heart Association, Savannah Theater, Sertoma Club, Muscular Dystrophy Association, The Savannah Quarterback Club, Southeast Georgia Police Academy, Humane Society, Navy League, Royce Center, St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee, Eighth Air Force Historical Society, Habitat for Humanity, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Chatham Area Transit Authority and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Jean of Savannah; beloved son, Toney (Michelle) of Savannah; sisters, Georgia Tidler of Rockville, Maryland and Helen Panagopoulos (Nikolaos) of Kalamata, Greece; grandson, Toney (Lauren) of Richmond Hill; granddaughters, Paige Francis (Abraham) of Bellefontaine, Ohio and Gabrielle Liakakis of Savannah; four great-children, Scarlett, Antonio, Georgia and Melanie; nieces, nephews, cousins and loving extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 19, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with Trisagion service at 6:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church located at 14 W. Anderson Street, Savannah, GA 31401. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church, conducted by Father John Wallace and accompanied by Father John Caparisos. Interment immediately following in Forest Lawn Mausoleum, 315 Greenwich Road, Savannah, Georgia 31404.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Pete’s memory to the Greek Ladies Philoptocos Society at St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church (the philanthropic arm of the Greek Orthodox Church), 14 West Anderson Street, Savannah, GA 31401.