The Savannah Tribune Celebrates The Life of Nichelle Nichols

Nichelle Nichols, born Grace Dell Nichols known for her role as Lieutenant Nyota Uhura in Star Trek, passed away last Saturday, July 30, 2022 in Silver City, New Mexico. She was 89 years old.

Nichols was one of 10 children born to a Chicago family on December 28, 1932. As a young child, she’s always wanted to be an entertainer, especially an actress. Nichols had a singing and theater career before being casted by Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry. He tapped Nichols to guest star in an episode of his first series, The Lieutenant (1964). The show was too controversial because of racial prejudice and never aired.

In 1966 when Star Trek first aired, Nichelle Nichols would make history portraying communications officer Lieutenant Nyota Uhura aboard the USS Enterprise. In this role, Nichols became the first Black woman to be featured in a major television series. It was also the first time a Black woman wasn’t portrayed in a stereotypical role, like a maid or nanny. Her bold and no-nonsense character would be a sterling example to Black children and adults on what’s possible in a segregated world.

Nichols says she was tempted to leave the popular science fiction show for a Broadway career, but civil rights legend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. convinced her to stay with Star Trek. Besides her role as Lieutenant Uhura, Nichols has made several fictional and guest appearances in many movies and TV shows, including Futurama, Scooby-Doo, Heroes, and The Young and the Restless.

Nichols who became a trailblazer known for her recruitment of racial minorities and women into NASA’s astronaut program. She would write columns criticizing the space agency for not having enough Black people and women in their programs. Nichols also started her own consulting firm, Women in Motion, designed to further her goals of diversifying the space-oriented workforce.

Nichols’ Women in Motion brought in over 8,000 applicants to NASA, including women and people of color. Several went on to make history, including Dr. Sally Ride, the first American woman in space, and Guion Stewart Bluford Jr., the first Black American to reach the final frontier.

Nichols leaves behind her only son, Kyle Johnson.