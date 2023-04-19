The Savannah Tribune Celebrates The Life Of Dr. Clyde Woodrow Hall

Dr. Clyde Woodrow Hall went to his eternal rest at the age of 98, on April 10, 2023, at Azalealand Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Savannah, Georgia. He was the second child of Mattie and Robert Richard Hall, Sr. of Winter Park Florida. He was married to Maud Lee Blount Hall for 72 years who proceeded him in death on April 4, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Dr. Hall retired in 1987 as Regents’ Professor Emeritus of Engineering Technology at Savannah State University. During his tenure, he served as Department head of Industrial Technology, Vice President, and Acting President of Savannah State. Under his leadership, Savannah State became the first B.S. degree engineering technology program in the Southeast and the first accreditation program in the state. During his presidency from 1978 to 1980, he provided stable leadership during the desegregation debate and improved the academic climate as well as the physical environment of the institution. He was a highly impactful speaker as he advocated for equitable education and the end of segregation during the civil rights movement. Dr. Hall authored “One Hundred Years of Education at Savannah State College 1890-1990” preserving the history of his beloved institution. He established the Dr. Clyde Hall Endowed Scholarship for engineering technology students at Savannah State University. Dr. Hall’s educational career included a B.S. degree from Georgia State College ‘48 (Savannah State University), a master’s degree from Iowa State University ‘49, and a Ph.D. from Bradley University ‘53.

Dr. Hall’s professional career prior to Savannah State included chief pro­gram officer at Booker Washington Institute in Kakata, Liberia (West Africa). He also served as professor and department head at Tennessee State University and professor at the University of Arkansas/Pine Bluff. Some of the boards Dr. Hall was appointed for included the GA State Board of Technical and Adult Education representing the first congressional district; the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Planning Commission, and the U.S. Office of Education National Panel of Consultants for Vocational Development. He wrote many articles for professional journals and is the author of four copyrighted family gene­alogical studies.

Dr. Hall received many honors, awards, and recognitions. Among them are the Richard R. Wright Award from SSU, The Bradley University Centurion Society Award, and The King Tisdale Achievement Award. He received proclamations from Mayor John P. Rousakis, City of Savannah, and from Georgia Governor Joe Frank Harris. He and his wife were honored as special guests at the U.S. Presidential Inauguration of Jimmy Carter.

Dr. Hall was a devout member of First Congregational Church, a charter member of Alpha Mu Lambda Boule of the Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity Augusta-Savannah Chapter and Connecting Link of the Savannah Chapter. Dr. Hall lived a life of service. God used him as a light in the world to help many along their journey.

He is survived by son Woodrow Hall [children – Danielle, Taylor, and Christopher]; daughter Lydia Johnikin (Vil Sr.) [children – Lashanda Johnikin Barber, her son Davis – Vil Johnikin II (Tawanda), and Trey], and Clyde’s son Alvin Hall.

The wake and visitation will be Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 6:30 pm. The life celebration will be Friday, April 21, 2023 at 10 am. All activities will be held at First Congregation Church, 421 Habersham Street, Savannah, GA 31401. Interment New Hope Cemetery, 1843 Cedar Crossing Road, Vidalia, GA 30474. ln lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Dr. Clyde Hall Endowed Scholarship Fund – Mail donations to Savannah State University Advancement, 3219 College Street, Box 20439, Savannah, GA 31404. Live Streaming on the Bynes-Royall Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Page.