The Savannah Tribune Celebrates The Life Of Dandy Polite Taylor

Dandy Polite Taylor, an Allendale, S.C. native moved to Savannah with her family in 1945. She attended Savannah public schools and was a 1956 graduate of A.E. Beach High School. She matriculated through Savannah State College (University) with a B.S. degree in Education and received her Master’s degree from Atlanta University (Clark/Atlanta).

She was employed by the Savannah school system for over 40 years. She was an ardent member of Butler Presbyterian Church.

She was married to Henry Taylor who preceded her in death. She leaves to cherish her memory, 2 daughters, Stephanie Taylor Mahone, Marche’ Taylor; 1 son, Thornell Coney; 1 sister, Helen Tippins; 8 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11 AM at Butler Presbyterian Church. The repast will be held at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 1008 May Street; Savannah GA.

The family will be receiving visitors at 4311 Heard Street; Savannah, GA. Sylvania Funeral Home is in charge of the services.