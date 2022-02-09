The Savannah Tribune Celebrates The Life Of Carolyn Quillon Coleman

Carolyn Quillon Coleman was born in Savannah, Georgia on July 9, 1942. She was the only girl of four siblings which was both a source of strength and protection. She often recounted stories and lessons learned from the close relationship she shared with her parents and brothers. She attributed her family for instilling in her the core values that shaped and influenced the course of her life.

Carolyn grew up in the Jim Crow South where the practice of separate, but equal was the law of the land although equality was never realized for black people. Even at an early age, this was unacceptable to her. As she witnessed and joined her mother advocating for neighborhood improvements and other causes, Carolyn realized the power of her voice as an influencer of change. Soon after, as a youth, she joined the local branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) to challenge racist practices in her hometown.

Bravely, on March 16, 1960, in Savannah, Georgia, three young high school students — Carolyn Coleman, Joan Tyson Hall and Ernest Robinson — entered a local segregated diner, the Azalea Room, and sat at the counter to order lunch like their white counterparts. Not only were they denied service, but ultimately, they were arrested. This act of civil unrest marked the beginning of Carolyn’s lifelong commitment to activism and improving the plight of people of color.

Upon graduating from Alfred Ely Beach High School, Carolyn matriculated at Savannah State College. She earned a Bachelor of Science with a major in history and a minor in economics and sociology. She pursued additional study at Memphis Theological Seminary and later received her Master of Science degree in adult education from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

These early experiences of civil disobedience and protest against injustice, coupled with the education she gained from Savannah State College, prepared Carolyn for her journey as a lifelong civil rights activist. Her professional career began as an organizer for the NAACP in Alabama. Carolyn stated “we lived in Savannah and heard about how bad Alabama was, but we had no idea how bad it really was. I mean, everything in Sa- vannah was segregated. But everything in Alabama was doubly segregated.”

Throughout her career, Carolyn worked in different capacities for the NAACP including field organizer in Atlanta and Memphis and Executive Director for the North Carolina State Conference of Branches among other positions. Under her leadership, she strengthened local NAACP branches, registered countless numbers of voters, organized numerous protests, and was party to dozens of lawsuits challenging unjust state and local government policies. Carolyn’s years of employment with the NAACP left an indelible impact on communities throughout North Carolina and the South. Carolyn was intentional in her work as a civil rights activist, always seeking results and not just rhetoric. Among her many achievements as a drum major for justice, she increased the number of minorities in senior-level jobs throughout state government; ensured Historically Underutilized Businesses had access to and received government contracts; fostered better relationships between community leaders, stakeholders, and influencers with government officials. Because of her service and impact, Governor Hunt awarded Carolyn with the state’s highest honor, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

Always ready and willing to serve and make communities better, in 2002 Carolyn was elected to serve District 7 on the Guildford County Board of Commissions. In 2005, she became the first African American woman to serve as Chair of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. In the span of more than 20 years of service as a Commissioner, Carolyn served as a liaison on several Boards including Greensboro Sports Commission, Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau, Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation, Piedmont Triad Council of Governments, and Work First Planning Board. She also served on the Board’s Budget Process Committee, Community Based Organizations Study Committee and School Budget Committee. Guilford County is a better place to live and work because of her tireless efforts.

Never forgetting her dedication to community based, civic, and social organizations, Carolyn committed steadfast time and energy to these organizations. Throughout her life’s work, it was clear that her calling was to serve as a dedicated NAACP member, which resulted in her successful campaign and election to serve on the National Board of Directors of the NAACP. During her tenure on the national Board of Directors for the NAACP, she served in many different roles and was recognized by her peers as a steady, trustworthy, and reliable champion for justice. Being a servant leader at home, whether in Savannah or Greensboro, was always her number one priority.

While serving on the NAACP National Board, Carolyn remained actively involved in the NC State Conference of the NAACP, serving as First Vice-President and Executive Committee Member of the Greensboro NAACP. In 2018, Carolyn was one of three named complainants in a lawsuit by the North Carolina State Conference of the NAACP and other local chapters against the state challenging a law that would hurt voting rights, by requiring voters to provide IDs to vote. Carolyn was also a proud & devoted member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. She personified the Delta’s mission: an organization of college-educated women committed to the constructive development of its members and to public service with a primary focus on the Black community.

Carolyn’s unwavering commitment to justice and her dedication and hard work garnered national and state recognition. Some of the highlights include: 2018 NC Award, the state’s highest civilian award; NAACP Humanitarian Award, Outstanding Citizen Award, Lifetime Service Award, Benjamin L. Hooks Keeper of the Flame Award, Medgar Evers Award, the distinction of having the NC NAACP Membership Luncheon named in her honor, and most recently, the City of Savannah, Georgia recognition as a “Hero of Savannah to Desegregate.”

Carolyn’s favorite scripture, “to whom much is given, much is required” guided her entire life’s work. She never worked or expected awards but saw her work as her service to God.

Throughout her remarkable life’s work in service to others, it was her family that she supported and sacrificed the most. She leaves to cherish her memories her son, Carlton, Greensboro, NC; two grandchildren, Torriane and Genesis Coleman; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom she loved like family.

A Celebration of Life service for Mrs. Coleman was held Thursday, February 3, 2022 at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Interment: Greenwich Cemetery, Savannah, GA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Greensboro Alumnae Delta Cultural Enrichment Center, Inc. (GADCEC) P.O. Box 3444 Greensboro, NC 27402 336- 549-2767 In support of the Carolyn Coleman Scholarship Fund.