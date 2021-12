We celebrate the life and memory of Apostle Dr. Idell Williams Cheever whose death occurred Saturday, December 18, 2021 at her residence.

Born on August 20, 1932, Apostle Dr. Idell Cheever passed away at the age of 89.

