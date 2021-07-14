The Savannah Tribune Captures Two NNPA Fund Messenger 2021 Awards

During the recent National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) Annual Convention, The Savannah Tribune captured two prestigious awards presented at the NNPA Fund Messenger 2021 Awards event. The NNPA Fund Messenger Awards recognizes the “Best of the Best in the Black Press.”

The Savannah Tribune placed 3rd in two divisions thanks to the writings of Lauren C. James, Youth Editor. In the Perspective Division’s Editorial & Opinion Category, James’ article entitled “Why I Protest,” placed 3rd, with an article from The Atlanta Voice placing 2nd. An entry from the Jackson Advocate took 1st place.

In the Culture Division, The Savannah Tribune also placed 3rd in the Youth & Children Category. James’ article, “Instagram’s Influence,” competed against articles from the 2nd place winner, Our Weekly Los Angeles and 1st place winner, The Atlanta Voice.

There are six (6) Divisions for the Messenger Awards with a total of 24 categories. The Divisions are Equity, Perspective, Culture, Digital, Creative and Audience. Judges for this year’s awards included Jeff Rowe, California State University – Fullerton; Janice E. Smith, Morgan State University; Cheryl Thomson, National Public Radio/ NPR; Adrianne Murchison, Huffington Post Contributor; Misty Stark, Misty Blue Media; Olive Vassell, University of the District of Columbia; Patricia Wheeler, Morgan State University (Retired); Mark Stringfellow, GET Current Studio; and Serbino Sandifer-Walker, Texas Southern University.

The NNPA Fund is the 501c.3 arm of the trade association, the National Newspaper Publishers Association.

Editor’s Note: We are very proud of our Youth Editor, Lauren James, and congratulate her. The depth of her writings has brought notoriety to The Savannah Tribune from the national trade association that represents the Black Press of America. The NNPA Fund Messenger 2021 Awards program can be viewed on their website at www.nnpafund.org.