The Savannah State University National Alumni Association Salutes Their 2021-2022 Queen

Savannah State University National Alumni Association – Savannah Chapter has selected its chapter queen for 2021- 2022; Lenora Moore.

Lenora Moore is a native of Liberty County, GA, and the daughter of the late Walter and Jean Quarterman Moore (SSU 1961). She is a 1997 graduate of Savannah State University with a BBA in accounting. She resides in Chatham County, GA, and is currently employed with the Chatham County Board of Assessors. She has an older brother Walter Stephen Moore (SSU 1993), and sister Carmela Moore Orr both of Liberty County. Lenora loves exercising, healthy eating, reading the bible, and listening to gospel music in her spare time.

She is currently the financial secretary for the Savannah State University Alumni Association – Savannah Chapter and a member of the Savannah State University Community Booster Club. She lives by the motto quoted in Matthew 19:26 “With God, all things are possible.”