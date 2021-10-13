The Savannah State University National Alumni Association Salutes Their 2021-2022 Queen

By Savannah Tribune | on October 13, 2021

Lenora Moore Class Of 1997
Lenora Moore Class Of 1997

Savannah State University National Alumni Association – Savannah Chapter has selected its chapter queen for 2021- 2022; Lenora Moore.

Lenora Moore is a native of Liberty County, GA, and the daughter of the late Walter and Jean Quarterman Moore (SSU 1961). She is a 1997 graduate of Savannah State University with a BBA in accounting. She resides in Chatham County, GA, and is currently employed with the Chatham County Board of Assessors. She has an older brother Walter Stephen Moore (SSU 1993), and sister Carmela Moore Orr both of Liberty County. Lenora loves exercising, healthy eating, reading the bible, and listening to gospel music in her spare time.

She is currently the financial secretary for the Savannah State University Alumni Association – Savannah Chapter and a member of the Savannah State University Community Booster Club. She lives by the motto quoted in Matthew 19:26 “With God, all things are possible.”

More From Front Page Go To The Front Page Section

Introducing The 2021 Savannah State Homecoming Court!
The Savannah State University National Alumni Association Salutes Their 2021-2022 Queen
Savannah State’s Homecoming Event Line-Up Announced

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.