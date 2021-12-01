The Savannah (GA) Chapter, The Links, Incorporated ends 2021 Receiving Two Awards and Two Grants

The Savannah (GA) Chapter, The Links, Incorporated culminated their 2020-21 program year with three awards. The Chapter’s Art Facet, under the leadership of Carol Bell, won top honors, as the 1st place winner for The New Beginning Art Exhibition. This art program completed its 20th year of exhibitions and awards for middle and high school art students.

All Star recognition was earned by the chapter for the 2020-21 cycle. This is an honor awarded by the Southern Area of The Links, Incorporated to chapters meeting all criteria in programming, protocol and chapter procedure. Nicole Dunn, chaired the chapter’s efforts in this competitive. During this year’s competition, the All Star status was given to 20 of the 82 chapters that comprise the Southern Area. Angela Young, president of the chapter, announced the two grants from The Southern Area of The Links, Incorporated awarded because of the hard work of chapter members. The Healthy Homestead Grant, presented jointly with Truist Bank, is being implemented in partnership with Savannah Housing Authority. The grant seeks to help families move into home ownership. The second is the Covid Response Grant, in partnership with J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center. The purpose is to improve access to Covid 19 vaccine clinic sites.