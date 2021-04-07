The Savannah (Ga) Chapter Of The Links, Inc. Launches Dental Education Partnership With SCCPSS

The Savannah (GA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated launched the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures Program in partnership with Savannah Chatham County Public Schools, Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care, Inc. and Dr. Byron Colley, Dentistry for Children. The partnership will expand children’s dental health education and services in our schools and to reach children, families, and teachers with valuable information about good oral health habits and the role nutrition plays in maintaining a good oral health.

The Chapter has offered dental health education to students in kindergarten through 4th grade. The Links, Incorporated partnered with Colgate at the national level because of the teaching resources Colgate has developed for each grade level. “This program is so important to our young children because cavities are the most preventable, yet the most common, chronic disease in children,” said Mrs. Angela Young, president of the local chapter of The Savannah (GA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated. “One in five elementary school students have at least 1 untreated cavity and 52 % of children in Georgia have a cavity before reaching 3rd grade”

Chapter members used the virtual education platform visiting classes to provide instruction on brushing, flossing, and eating healthy snacks. Adding a nutrition component, students were taught the importance of healthy eating and reducing sugary snacks. During the classroom exercise students were entertained by videos depicting “Dr. Rabbit” and superheroes called “the Tooth Defenders.” The Savannah (GA) Chapter hopes to reach over 4,000 students through this initiative.

Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care, Inc and its Dental Department provided over 3,000 toothbrushes, toothpaste, and floss kits for each child. The Health Center’s dental van regularly visits designated elementary school and offers dental screenings by a dentist and dental hygienist. In March, the Dr. Colley and Dentistry for Children also joined the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures initiative, and they are providing over 4,000 dental packets. Keeping with public health education in this pandemic, students also received instruction on proper handwashing techniques.

For additional information about The Savannah (GA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, contact Angela B. Young at 912- 844-5585