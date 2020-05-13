The Savannah Community Remembers Louise Anthony

Louise Anthony was born on May 17, 1961 in Savannah, Georgia to the late James Anthony Sr. and Beatrice Anthony. One brother, Leroy Anthony (infant) preceded her in death. After a courageous battle with cancer, she peacefully went home to be with the Lord Monday, April 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Louise was educated in the Savannah Chatham County Public Schools. She later studied to become a floral designer and worked for Lester’s Florist as a designer for many years.

Louise gave her life to Christ and placed her trust in Him. She was content in the understanding that God could decide either to heal her on this side or reward her with a new celestial body on the other side (Heaven). There are lasting memories of how she loved the Lord her God with all her heart, soul, strength, and mind. And yes, she loved her neighbors. Louise’s generosity often caused her to give her last to those in need.

She was a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister. She leaves to cherish her memory three children, Kimberly Anthony, Felix Bailey, and Margie Watson; two grandchildren: Tamia Maxwell and Unique Maxwell. She is also survived by five sisters: Yvonne Smalls (Nathaniel) of Savannah, Margie Colson of Savannah, Jeanette Harper (Frankie) of Atlanta, Catherine Moore (Robert) of Richmond Hill, Eleanor Taylor (Ralph) of Savannah; four brothers: James Anthony Jr. (Annette) of Douglas, Lester Anthony of Savannah, Battiste Anthony of Savannah, and Leroy Anthony of Atlanta; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.