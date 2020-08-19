The Savannah Community Celebrates The Life of Coach James Holmes

Longtime Chatham County Commissioner James “Coach” Holmes has died after a battle with COVID-19 on Monday, August 17, 2020.

Holmes was hospitalized at Memorial Health University Medical Center after being admitted in the last week of July.

Holmes, 82, has served as the District 2 Chatham County Commissioner since January 2005. He was planning to end his tenure on the commission this year.

Before retiring, Holmes worked as the physical director and program director for the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club, in addition to working as a head basketball coach of St. Pius V High School and assistant basketball coach at Savannah State College.

In an interview with Chatham County Commissioner Chairman Al Scott, he said “I have known commissioner homes for almost 50 years. We developed a friendship and had the privilege of serving with each other on the Chatham County Commission the past 7.5 years. I found him to be the most committed and most dedicated Commissioner for his district. District II is fully enclosed in the city limits of Savannah which sometimes presents a challenge. I would go to bat for him with anything he needed in the 2nd dis- trict. When Commissioner Holmes decided not to run again, he came to speak with me about his decision. I had a lot of respect for him. He will be totally missed throughout Chatham County”.

Chairman Scott said he followed Holmes’ condition daily over 17 days, and was shocked to hear the news from Holmes’ wife Monday morning. “This is a reminder of how serious coronavirus is,” said Chairman Scott.

Final arrangements were not complete at press time. Adams Funeral Services are in charge of the services. Visit www.adamsfuneralservicesinc.com/ obituary/ Commissioner- James-HolmesCoach