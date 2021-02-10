The Savannah Community Celebrates The Life of Brunette Davis Mitchell-Dixon

Brunetta Davis Mitchell-Dixon, affectionately known as Ms. Brunette, was the definition of a “faithful warrior” for Christ, her family and those who were blessed to know her. She will always define for us what it means to be “loyal,” she will always be our earthly example of what it means to stand on our faith, being courageous, and giving endless love. For our family “Mother dearest, Grandmother,” represents our everlasting spirit for the pursuit of knowledge and wisdom. The life she lived is her living testimony that reminds us to “stay focused on God, life, love and hope.”

Brunetta Davis entered this world on July 26, 1937 in Albany, Georgia, the second-born from the union of the late Fannie Ceola Porter-Davis and the late James Davis, Sr. Later in her life she relocated to Tampa, where she met and married the late Albert Mitchell and to that union, seven children were born. On April 01, 1982, she was joined in holy matrimony with Austin Dixon and they enjoyed a blissful marriage until God called her home on January 27, 2021. We celebrate their union of 39 years.

She was employed by the City of Savannah Department of Recreation as the first resident playground director at Moses Jackson Elementary School/Fellwood

Homes; She was recruited to be the first African American civilian employed by the City of Savannah/ Police Department as a uniformed civilian employee (Meter Maid) responsible for issuing traffic/parking citations to motorists in downtown Savannah. Later, she was promoted by the City of Savannah Police Department in the criminal records division. She retired as a supervisor from the Police Department in 1995. After her retirement from the SPD, Ms. Brunette was a member of the Chatham County Board of Tax Assessors, where she served for 12 years. During this time, Ms. Brunette served as a Certified Mediator for the Chatham County Juvenile Court. She was a faithful life member of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, wherein she served on the Finance Committee and Deaconess Board and the Mother’s Board.

Ms. Brunette in her twenties became a Community Activist. She was actively involved and supported the courageous work for the following community based organizations; West Savannah Whippers for Life; West Savannah Girl Scouts of America: Brownie Group Leader; Hosea Williams and WW Law “Crusade for Voters.” Ms. Brunette engaged in voter education and registration, disruptive picketing and boycotting business establishments in downtown Savannah; Cloverdale Neighborhood Association; Daughters of the Improved Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the World; IBPOEW Savannah Chapter, State Officer; National Council of Negro Women, (NCNW) State Officer; NAACP, member; Co-Founder, Board Member and Editor of the Savannah African American Business Directory.

A captivating personality, Ms. Brunette was an engaging individual who loved you first and you couldn’t help but love her back. Ms. Brunette always had a positive word of advice; a big smile and endless love for everyone. On January 27, 2021, Ms. Brunette went home to be with God. She went peacefully surrounded by her family, being lifted up in prayer, and the singing of her favorite gospel music, as she transitioned to be with our ancestors. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mother Fannie Ceola Porter-Davis, Father James Davis, Sr., Aunts, Julia Bell Porter-Lee, and Pearl Lee Smith and Daughter Bernita Renae Young.

The world will cherish her memory, including her husband Deacon Austin Dixon, her six children Albert Andre Mitchell, Esq., (Michele) of Lithia Springs, Ga., Terrell Dickerson, Dr. Bruce L. Mitchell, MD., (Catherine) of Sandy Springs, GA., Byron Mitchell of Indianapolis, Yvonne Mack, RN., (Kenneth) and Yvette Wright, her bonus children, Dave Dixon of New York and Donna Dixon Williams (Vincent) of Savannah, GA., two siblings, James Davis, Jr., of Little Rock, Arkansas and Betty Davis of Dallas, Texas, her brother in law, Keith Wong (Ying) of Grand Cayman Islands, 18 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends. Our Queen Brunette, deposited precious memories, rules to live by, precious gems of wisdom, and life sessions into the lives of her family and all those who knew her.