The Savannah College of Art & Design Presents SCAD FASHION 2022

The Savannah College of Art and Design presents SCAD FASHION 2022, a global showcase of original designs by SCAD School of Fashion senior and graduate students. The highly anticipated signature event commences in the Alex Townsend Memorial Courtyard at the award-winning SCAD Museum of Art, Friday, May 20, at 8:30 p.m., as SCAD welcomes guests for a first look at exquisite, innovative creations by the industry’s latest prodigies. Audiences around the world can witness the elite showcase, highlighting the unparalleled talent emerging from SCAD, via livestream at scad.edu/fashion2022.

The show begins with the high-concept film Fashion Run, directed by SCAD alum Squire Fox, featuring an eclectic range of more than 100 student-created garments. SCAD alumni from an array of the university’s top-ranked degree programs collaborated on the film, which also stars more than 100 SCAD student models and actors.

Each year, graduating SCAD School of Fashion students in Atlanta and Savannah are invited to have their work expertly critiqued by fashion and design leaders, who also provide mentorship and industry knowledge essential for students’ future careers. Additionally, the university’s SCAD Style Lab mentor program connects students directly with established designers as they complete their final collections for the runway.

As part of SCAD FASHION 2022, the university hosts Our Friend André: A SCAD Tribute to André Leon Talley, honoring the beloved fashion luminary and SCAD advocate and champion, Friday, May 20, at 5:30 p.m. The ceremony includes a conversation with famed fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and premier fashion journalists Vanessa Friedman and Constance White on Talley’s legendary life and bold spirit. Talley proudly served on SCAD’s Board of Trustees for more than 13 years and he was the first recipient of the SCAD Lifetime Achievement Award in Fashion, later renamed the André Leon Talley Award.

During the event, the university will bestow internationally heralded fashion designer and SCAD alum Christopher John Rogers (B.F.A., fashion, 2016) with the André Leon Talley Award in recognition of his phenomenal rise to global acclaim. His CJR brand has received international placements in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and Elle, along with prominent celebrity placements on Michelle Obama, Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Beyonce, and Adele, among others.

SCAD FASHION programming also includes the annual SCAD Jewelry Trunk Show, Thursday, May 19 and Friday, May 20, at Jen Library in Savannah, where guests can shop one-of-a-kind wearable art by SCAD students, alumni, faculty, and staff.

On Saturday, May 21, Christopher John Rogers and his team of fellow SCAD alumni — brand director Christina Ripley (B.F.A., fashion marketing and management, 2016), studio director David Rivera (B.F.A., dramatic writing, 2016), and production director Alex Tyson (B.F.A., fashion, 2016) — unite in conversation to share how their radical creativity, business savvy, and kindred collaboration has catapulted the brand to international success.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Thursday, May 19 SCAD Jewelry Trunk Show

Noon to 8 p.m. ET

Jen Library

(201 E. Broughton St.)

Open to the public

Friday, May 20 SCAD Jewelry Trunk Show

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET

Jen Library

(201 E. Broughton St.)

Open to the public

Our Friend André: A SCAD Tribute to André

Leon Talley

5:30 p.m. ET

Trustees Theater

(216 E. Broughton St.) Free and open to the public

SCAD FASHION 2022

8:30 p.m. ET | Doors at 8 p.m. SCAD Museum of Art (601

Turner Blvd.)

By invitation only.

Watch live at scad.edu/fashion2022.

Saturday, May 21

In conversation with SCAD alumni Christopher John

Rogers, Christina Ripley,

David Rivera, and Alex

Tyson

11:30 a.m. ET

Ruskin Hall (516 Drayton

St.) Free and open to the public

For more information, visit scad.edu/fashion2022.