The Savannah Chapter of the Victorian Society in America and The Africana Studies Program at Savannah State University present

The Savannah Chapter of the Victorian Society in America and the Africana Studies Program at Savannah State University are pleased to bring to Savannah Dr. Felicia A. Bell, Director of Public Engagement for the Smithsonian Institution’s Our Shared Future: Reckoning with Our Racial Past (https:// oursharedfuture. si. edu/ race/). This new initiative will explore how Americans understand, experience, and confront racism through critical lenses such as wellness, wealth, and the arts. The event will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 6:00 p.m at Savannah State University Howard Jordan Building/Torian Auditorium. Free and open to the public/An outdoor reception will follow (weather permitting).. Masks required.

Dr. Bell’s presentation will focus on the history of the enslaved and free Black craftsmen who helped build the U. S. Capitol, which was the topic of her dissertation, and a forthcoming book.

“I’m delighted to return home to Savannah to share my research about the enslaved and free Black craftsmen who worked on the U. S. Capitol,” said Bell.

Bell, a Hinesville native, received her Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Savannah State University (SSU), and her Master of Arts degree in historic preservation from Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD). Later, she served as the Director of Education and Outreach at the Coastal Heritage Society. After receiving her Doctor of Philosophy in U. S. history from Howard University in Washington, D. C., she served as an Assistant Professor of History at Savannah State University where she became the inaugural Director of the Honors Program. She introduced museum studies courses into the SSU curriculum, and received the first Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Museum Internship Program Grant from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. She also led service-learning projects for SSU students, including the restoration of LaPageville Memorial Cemetery—one of Savannah’s historic African American cemeteries. In 2012, the Savannah State University Foundation inducted her into its Hall of Fame.