The Savannah Chapter of The SSUNAA Congratulates Jerelene P. Williams as 2023-2024 SSU National Alumni Association Queen

By Savannah Tribune | on October 18, 2023

Jerelene Parish Williams, Class of 1971
Savannah State University National Alumni Association – Savannah Chapter takes pleasure in congratulating Jerelene Williams on her selection as the SSU National Association Alumni Queen for 2023-2024.

A native of Woodbine, Georgia, and a ‘Salutatorian’ graduate of Ralph J. Bunche High School, Woodbine, Georgia, Jerelene Williams is married to Isaiah (Ike) Williams, and the mother of five children (Placida Means, Lakisha and Jabari Holloway, and Iric and Danielle Williams) and six grandchildren (Riana and Jadon Williams, Michai Means, and Laila, Caleb and Aria Holloway).

Jerelene graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from Savannah State University in 1971. Additionally, in 1976, Jerelene received a Master of Education in Mathematics Degree from Savannah State University and Armstrong State University Joint Graduate Programs, and in 1990, an Educational Specialist Degree from Georgia Southern University.

