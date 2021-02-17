The Savannah Black Heritage Festival: A Virtual Experience, Ends Feb 21st

The Savannah Black Heritage Festival committee invites you to enjoy the last week of the Virtual festival from the comforts of home or your safe space this week. Go to the festival website at www.savannahblackheritagefestival.org to access the schedule and the links to various programs scheduled in the final days of the festival. See the list below, and mark your calendar. Share a Tweet, an Instagram, a Facebook message or email with your family, friends, colleagues and associates, and invite them to join us. Please be aware that you may have to register for some of the events, but there is no admission fee. If you missed a previous performance or presentation, simply go to the Menu page and click the tab for Virtual Events, or go to the festival’s YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/channel/UCkJjjSQeXnRoltz2Dk8FdVg. By all means, please fill out the Online Evaluations. We need your feedback. The annual festival is presented by Savannah State University with Investment from the City of Savannah.

To log on to upcoming events in the schedule listed below, go to www.savannahblackheritagefestival.org for the links to watch and/or register or go to the festival’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/ channel/ UCkJjjSQeXn- Roltz2Dk8FdVg.

Wednesday, Feb. 17 – 6:30 PM: Zora Neale Hurston’s “Color Struck,” An Adapted Readers Theatre Performance by the SSU Players by the Sea. Presented by Savannah State University Department of Fine Arts, Humanities and Wellness. Friday, Feb. 19 – 6:30 PM: Dance Performance featuring The SSU Obsidian Dance Repertory. Presented by Savannah State University Department of Fine Arts, Humanities and Wellness.

Saturday, Feb. 20 – 10 AM: Courageous Conversation, Part 1: “Youth Generation Awakening.” Live Zoom. Register in ad- vance at bit.ly/SBHFCourageousConversation (Registration Required).

Saturday, Feb. 20 – 1 PM: Courageous Conversation, Part 2: “Youth Generation Awakening.” Live Zoom. Register in advance at bit.ly/SBHFCourageousConversationPart2 (Registration Required).

Saturday, Feb. 20 – 7:00 PM: Headline Performers:

India Shawn and Koryn Hawthorne Live Stream Performance. Tune in to WSAV-TV 3 on Your Side.

Sunday, Feb. 21 – 7:00 PM: Hiplet Ballerinas Live Stream Performance. Tune in to WSAV-TV 3 on Your Side. Presented in part by International Paper Company, Georgia Power and Carver State Bank.