The Savannah Black Heritage Festival: A Virtual Experience, Continues

The Savannah Black Heritage Festival committee invites you to continue to enjoy the Virtual festival from the comforts of home or your safe space this week. Go to the festival website at www.savannahblackheritagefestival.org to access the schedule and the links to various programs scheduled in the coming days. See the list below, and mark your calendar. Share a Tweet, an Instagram, a Facebook message or email with your family, friends, colleagues and associates, and invite them to join us. Please be aware that you may have to register for some of the events, but there is no admission fee. If you missed a performance or presentation last week, simply go to the Menu page and click the tab for Virtual Events. You can catch up, or watch a presentation for a second or third time. By all means, please fill out the Online Evaluations. We need your feedback. The annual festival is presented by Savannah State University with Investment from the City of Savannah. To log on to upcoming events in the schedule listed below, go to www.savannahblackheritagefestival.org for the links to watch and/or register.

Wednesday, Feb. 10 – 6:30 PM: The W.W. Law Lecture featuring George E. Shinhoster, one of the first students who integrated Groves High School in Savannah. Presented in part by The Telfair Museums. You must Register in advance for this webinar.

Thursday, Feb. 11 – 6 PM: A Community Forum – The COVID Vaccine and You: What Black and Latino Communities Need to Know. Virtual and in-person. Number of attendees limited. St. Philip AME Church, 613 MLK Jr. Blvd. Presented by The Savannah Morning News, The Savannah Tribune, Cumulus Broadcasting.

Friday, Feb. 12 – 8 AM: 32nd Annual African American Read-In. WHCJ FM 90.3 will broadcast students reading works and speeches by African American Authors, Poets, and Orators. TUNE IN TO WHCJ FM 90.3.

Saturday, Feb. 13 – 10 AM: A Virtual Health Fair – covering Mental Health, Food & Nutrition, Dental Care, Screenings and COVID Precautions, and another session of “Burn Baby Burn” low impact workout. Presented by St. Joseph’s/ Candler Health Systems.

Saturday, Feb. 13 – 1 PM: The Authors’ Corner. Self-published authors showcase and discuss their books.

Sunday, Feb. 14 – 3 PM: “Forged by Fire: The Strength and Resilience of Our People & Our Story.” Master Storyteller, Lillian Grant-Baptiste portrays how storytelling, music, and folklore have been used as tools of resistance, reform and reconciliation throughout African American history.

Monday, Feb. 15 – 6:30 PM: Virtual Visual Art Exhibition featuring work by members of the Friends of African American Arts (FAAA) and Savannah State University Alumni. Presented by Savannah State University Department of Fine Arts, Humanities and Wellness.

Tuesday, Feb. 16 – 6:30 PM: Annual Future of Jazz Concert and Tribute to the Late Ben Tucker. Featuring local and regional young jazz vocalists and instrumentalists under the direction of Teddy Adams.