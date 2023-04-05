The Savannah Beauty Culturist League Honors Dr. Bernice Cooper

The Savannah Beauty Culturist League honors all the Beautiful, talented, and thriving women in this organization for National Women’s History Month.

The Savannah Beauty Culturist League was organized in 1962 by the late Mrs. Mary Moore. The League is an organization that consists of Licensed Cosmetologists, Barbers, and Estheticians.

This year’s honoree has a PhD from Dillard University in Cosmetology. Her motto is, “you are never too old to go back to school.” So, in her late 60’s she did just that.

This year’s honoree is Dr. Bernice Cooper. Dr. Cooper joined the Savannah League in 2019 and continues to be committed with Georgia State and The National Beauty Culturist Leagues.

This year the league is anticipating celebrating its 61st anniversary. During this celebration the League will honor its senior members and give a special tribute to Dr. Bernice Cooper who continues to be dedicated and supportive of the organization.

As we celebrate 61 years there will be a lighting of a candle as we have a moment of silence in the memory of all our deceased members.

The League’s Motto is To Organize, To Elevate and To Educate. As the League continues to serve the community, we welcome new members who wish to help us with our efforts. Meetings are held on the 2nd Monday of each month. If you have an interest in joining this wonderful organization please contact President, Dr. Ruby Walker @ (912) 657- 7005 or (912) 712-3500.