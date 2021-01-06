The Savannah AUTISM Conference Presents Webinar Series | 2021

After careful consideration regarding the health and safety of our attendees, employees, and guest speakers, and amid concerns regarding COVID-19, we feel it is the responsible decision to provide this year’s content via digital platform.

The webinar series will include discussions on: video modeling to improve communication, fact based sex ed, precision teaching strategies, sexuality, dating and self-determination. Please scroll down for a complete lineup with dates.

As a service to our community, we will present our webinars to the public free of charge! CEU’s through GSU will be available for purchase. Registration is Opening Soon

The Savannah AUTISM Conference Webinar Series

2021 LINEUP

Wednesday, March 3, 2021: The Value of Factbased, Sexual Education for Young Adults with Disabilities | Kayla Rodriguez and Spenser Norris

The current state of sexual education and the need for students with disabilities to have access to comprehensive, fact-based sexual education.

Wednesday, March 10, 2021: Dating, Relationships, and Sex on the Autism Spectrum | Kayla Rodriguez and Spenser Norris

Open discussion on sexual self determination, dating and healthy sexual relationships for adults on the spectrum.

Wednesday March 24, 2021: The Uncomfortable, Taboo and Awkward: Staying Person-Centered and Growth Oriented | Sarah Champ and Sara Morgan Sarah Champ presents a simple framework for ethically and respectfully approaching taboo situations—using concrete strategies for working with students and their families.

Wednesday, April 7, 2021: Precision Teaching Part 1 | Dr Andrew Bulla Identifies and addresses foundational learning components necessary for positive future impact.

Wednesday, April 14, 2021: Precision Teaching Part 2 | Dr Andrew Bulla Identifies and addresses foundational learning components necessary for positive future impact.

Wednesday, April 21, 2021: Press Play! Using Video Modeling to Teach Daily Living Skills to Individuals with Autism | Dr. Jennifer Wertalik Learn how you can use video modelling to teach daily living skills.

