The Rev. Bennie R. Mitchell Memorial Scholarship Award

The Rev. Bennie R. Mitchell Memorial Scholarship Fund Committee is pleased to announce that Brandon De’Andre Williams is the recipient of the 2022-2023 annual Memorial Scholarship. Brandon is a graduate of Jenkins High School where he received recognitions of Honor Graduate (GPA 90 and above) and Superintendent Scholar (GPA 95 or above), as well as other academic honors. Brandon will attend The Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta Campus in the Fall, majoring in Electrical Engineering.

Brandon is the son of Legeia M. Harper of Savannah, Georgia and Brian Williams of Augusta, Georgia, and the grandson of Frankie, Sr. and Juanita Harper of Savannah, Georgia. Brandon is a life-long member of Connor’s Temple Baptist Church where he is a member of the Youth Department, serves on the Usher Board and is a Junior Layman.

The Rev. Bennie R. Mitchell Memorial Scholarship is awarded annually in the amount of $1000.00 to a graduating senior in a Savannah-Chatham County Public High School. Interested students may obtain applications from their school counselor. The Scholarship Committee was organized under the leadership of Dr. Louis Fair, Jr. in 2012 and the Scholarship Fund is administered by The Savannah Community Foundation.

The Rev. Bennie R. Mitchell Memorial Scholarship Committee would like to honor Dr. Louis Fair and his memory, as we thank him for his leadership and contributions to this endeavor. His spirit will live on.