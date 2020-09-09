The Reaching Back Foundation Honors One of Savannah’s Own

Dr. Stacy L. Henderson Shaw received a Phenomenal Woman Award from The Reaching Back Foundation (RBF), a notfor profit organization with a mission to support, nurture and empower organizations and individuals that promote the welfare, development and educational opportunities for African-American children, youth and families. The RBF has supported various programs and activities designed for children and youth including its annual Summer Fun Book donations to promote summer reading for 1,000 under privileged children; bookbag scholarships for needy college students; and 12 years of support for the Baptist Schools Complex and Orphanage in Koforidua, Ghana – a children’s orphanage in Ghana, West Africa which we have had the privilege of visiting. The primary RBF fundraising event is the Phenomenal Woman awards event, held in even numbered years since 2006. This event recognizes nominated women who embody the RBF vision within their community and area of expertise.

Stacy is the proud Mother of two adult children: KeiSha and William. A well-decorated Retired Naval Officer with over 25 years of military service and experience, she is an International Best-Selling Author with two publications in the White House Library. She is a Human Rights Activist who has spent decades serving humanity all over the world. She speaks four languages and has performed voice overs for Television and Radio Commercials and the Paramount Motion Picture SpongeBob SquarePants The Sequel: A Sponge Out of Water. She is known as ‘The Voice of Navy Recruiting’ for her On-Air Radio promotional Ads for the U. S. Navy.

A domestic violence survivor turned Advocate, she has worked on projects with Lifetime Television, TV-One, BET, and OWN producing Docu-Series highlighting the stories of domestic abuse survivors and their healing and recovery journeys. She worked on Congressional initiatives to get tougher abuse perpetrator laws enforced (Violence Against Women Act: Clinton and Obama Administrations) and she is active with the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. The Savannah State University (HBCU) Alum is active with the White House Initiative for Excellence in Education for African-Americans. She is a Voting Squad Captain with the Michelle Obama ‘When We All Vote’ Initiative. She is the Senior Naval Science Instructor (SNSI), at Bloom Township High School – the first African-American and the first woman to hold the position since its inception in 2002. In addition, she is the Dean of the Christian Leadership School at Christ Temple Baptist Church, and a pillar of the community.

Stacy lives a life of purpose and her personal accolades include: A. E. Beach High School Alumni Hall of Fame; Surface Warfare Medical Department Officer (SWMDO); Chicago Defender Women of Excellence; Outstanding Georgia Citizen; Montford Point Marine Association National Queen; Chicago Black Women’s Expo BET Her Award and two (2) Guinness World Records – just to name a few. Her professional affiliations include National Women Veterans United; Veterans of Foreign Wars; Professional Woman Network; ‘Toots for Books’ Literacy Foundation; Spirit of Excellence Business Awards (Stellar Productions); Gullah Geechee Sea Islands Coalition; Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club Alum; and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. Stacy and her husband, Clarence, have a beautiful blended family of five children and six grandchildren – who affectionately call her ‘GiGi.’ Her favorite verses of scripture include: John 3:16; Exodus 20:12; Jeremiah 29:11; Job 13:15 and Proverbs 31. To God be the Glory!