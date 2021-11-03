The November 2nd Election: A Peephole To 2022 At The Hungry Club Forum

On November 6, 2021, the Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. will present its regular first-Saturday Signature Roundtable and Open Forum entitled, “The Nov. 2 Election: A Peephole to 2022.” Free and open to the public, everyone is invited to join in the discussion to be held virtually at www.facebook.com/hungryclubforumofsavannah. Some used various adjectives to describe the Municipal General/Special Election held on Nov. 2, 2021: lackluster, boring, crucial, important, role model, strange, unusual, pacesetting, and more.

The HCFS has invited a community panel of advocates and practitioners who should bring some visions, ideas, and information that will advance our understanding of the recent election and its possible impact on what we may look to see develop over the next six to eight months. What we should be looking to see from the local, state, and federal levels that will impact our families and communities as we continue to recover from the pandemic and other policies and procedures affecting people’s quality of life.

Invited to serve on Saturday morning’s panel are Jerome B. Irwin, Sr., President of the Savannah Chapter of the A. Philip Randolph Institute; Dr. Mildred McClain, Founder and Executive Director, Harambee House/ the Fannie Lou Hamer Justice Center; Linda Mardell Carter, Executive Secretary, Savannah Branch, NAACP; and Dr. Robert G. Bryant, Co-host, ATR’s Watch Dawgs Production. Bishop Dr. Willie Ferrell, HCFS President, and Pastor, Royal Church of Christ will preside, and Pastor Donald A. Lowe, Sr., Pastor of God’s Temple of Praise will bring the Invocation and Grace. Diana Harvey Johnson, HCFS Founder, and President, Pinnacle Communications Corporation will serve as moderator.

For more information, please call Julia M. Wright at 912-233-0855 or 912-927-8425.