The Mayor and Aldermen of the City of Savannah Call on Business Community to Fill Board, Commission and Authority Volunteer Seats

The Mayor and Aldermen of the City of Savannah announce an “Open Membership Call” beginning Monday, August 9 through Friday, August 20 for reappointments or new appointments to Boards, Commissions, and Authorities.

Current openings include: • Chatham Area Transit (CAT) – one (1) opening • Civil Service Board – two (2) vacancies • Cultural Affairs Commission – three (3) vacancies • Greater Savannah International Alliance – one (1) opening • Historic District Board of Review – four (4) openings • Historic Preservation Commission – one (1) vacancy • Keep Savannah Beautiful – one (1) vacancy and five (5) openings • Park and Tree Commission – one (1) vacancy • Savannah Development and Renewal Authority – four (4) vacancies • Savannah Recreation Commission – seven (7) openings

For more information on serving your community in any of the city’s 30+ boards, commission or authorities follow the link for applications here. savannahga.granicus.com/boards/w/3ca01a86cc7be274. Applications are accepted all year.