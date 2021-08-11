The Mayor and Aldermen of the City of Savannah Call on Business Community to Fill Board, Commission and Authority Volunteer Seats

By Savannah Tribune | on August 11, 2021

The Mayor and Aldermen of the City of Savannah announce an “Open Membership Call” beginning Monday, August 9 through Friday, August 20 for reappointments or new appointments to Boards, Commissions, and Authorities.

Current openings include: • Chatham Area Transit (CAT) – one (1) opening • Civil Service Board – two (2) vacancies • Cultural Affairs Commission – three (3) vacancies • Greater Savannah International Alliance – one (1) opening • Historic District Board of Review – four (4) openings • Historic Preservation Commission – one (1) vacancy • Keep Savannah Beautiful – one (1) vacancy and five (5) openings • Park and Tree Commission – one (1) vacancy • Savannah Development and Renewal Authority – four (4) vacancies • Savannah Recreation Commission – seven (7) openings

For more information on serving your community in any of the city’s 30+ boards, commission or authorities follow the link for applications here. savannahga.granicus.com/boards/w/3ca01a86cc7be274. Applications are accepted all year.

