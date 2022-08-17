The Late James Holmes Selected For The Georgia Boys & Girls Club Hall of Fame

The late Commissioner James Holmes family received the following letter acknowledging his selection for inclusion in the 2022 Georgia Boys and Girls Clubs Hall of Fame. Dear Holmes Family,

Please accept our sincere congratulations on the recent selection for inclusion in the 2022 Georgia Boys & Girls Clubs Hall of Fame. The purpose of the Georgia Boys & Girls Clubs Hall of Fame is to celebrate individuals that helped raise the standards and level of professionalism in the Boys & Girls Club Movement. Individuals, like Mr. Holmes, inspired and mentored future generations, laying the groundwork that encourages us all to strive for excellence in helping those children who need us most.

As we prepare for the Hall of Fame ceremonies, there are some key details I need to share with you. This selection for the Georgia Boys & Girls Clubs Hall of Fame was approved by a panel of distinguished executives and leaders, chosen from the ranks of retired and current Boys & Girls Club professionals, board volunteers, and alumni.

We will be in touch with you to finalize reservations, identify any guests attending with you, and provide you with additional information to make this a world-class experience. I am proud of you and your appointment to this illustrious group of leaders.

The 2022 Georgia Hall of Fame Program will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the: Augusta Marriott at the Convention Center, 2 Tenth Street, Augusta, GA 30901

We ask that you plan to attend the 5:30 P.M. reception, held just prior to the formal Hall of Fame program on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 5:30 P.M. Lodging for the evening of Thursday, August 25, 2022, will be provided for you, if needed.

Other costs related to the event, which include the Hall of Fame program on the evening of Thursday, August 25, 2022, and breakfast on Friday, August 26, 2022, will be provided for two guests. If you have additional guests that you would like to invite, there will be a charge of $60.00, per guest, which includes the Hall of Fame Dinner.