The Landings Landlovers Flea Market Is Back!!!

Over 25 years ago, a philanthropic group at The Landings, a residential community on Skidaway Island, held a Flea Market in an effort to raise money for needy charities in the Savannah area. The idea was to have Landings residents donate items they no longer used, to sell at a one-day giant event open to the general public.

The Landlovers Flea Market was such a huge success it has become an annual event. Last year over 2,000 customers attended. Many of the attendees have been coming for years and bring their family and friends, many from out of State.

Even though the Market opens at 9:00, folks start lining up at 6:30 in order to get first crack at the bargains. There are approximately 250 tables full of merchandise. Items include furniture, household items, sporting goods, tools, jewelry, electronics, luggage, toys, art, garden equipment, linens, kitchenware, glassware, and much, much more. And the prices are incredible. The goal is to sell everything within 3 hours, so you can imagine how aggressive the prices are.

All unsold items are donated to the Salvation Army. All monies raised continues to help people and organizations in and around Savannah.

The event is held the second Saturday in March each year. This year the date is March 11th. The location is the Messiah Lutheran Church on Skidaway Island. It’s a cash-only event. Although the Market opens at 9:00, get there early. Parking is plentiful. A fun morning is guaranteed to all.