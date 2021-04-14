The Kessler Collection Hosts Job Fairs

The Kessler Collection will host job fairs at the JW Marriott, 400 W. River St, from April 19-23 and May 10-14 from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. and also every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to fill a variety of positions at the JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District, Mansion on Forsyth Park and Bohemian Hotel Savannah Riverfront. Career opportunities are available in a range of fields. Benefits include medical, dental and vision coverage as well as tuition reimbursement, life insurance, pet insurance, special discounts and more. This event is free and open to the public.

A $500 hiring bonus is available through June 30, 2021 for certain hourly positions ($250 after completing 90 days of employment; $250 after completing 180 days of employment).

A list of job openings is available at kesslercollection.com/careers.