The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance Invite You To A Day Of Prayer

I greet you in the name of our Lord and savior Jesus Christ.

I pray this correspondence finds you and your church family well and thriving in the middle of this pandemic. It is no secret that we are living in some perilous times and every day we turn on the news and some tragic occurrence is happening. From wars and rumors of wars to murders and mass shootings these attacks to our country is happening every day. We are constantly dealing with domestic terrorism, social and racial terrorism. We as the Church of Jesus Christ have the responsibility to constantly keep our community, city, and the country in our prayers.

The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance is very troubled about the occurrences that are happening, first in our communities and our nation. All of us must pay apart to win souls to the Kingdom of God and to cause permanent damage to the Kingdom of darkness. We know that our power is in agreement and prayer. 2 Chronicles 7:14 “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

We invite you and your congregation to join us in prayer on Sunday, May 29, 2022 @ 4pm at Connor’s Temple Baptist Church, 509 West Gwinnett St Savannah, Ga 31401. Let’s unite around the altar of prayer and watch God turn the hearts and spirts of man around. Safety protocols will be followed, and mask will be worn. Thank you in advance for your participation.

In The Master’s Service,

Bishop Thomas J. Sills

President,

Interdenominational

Ministerial Alliance

Savannah GA