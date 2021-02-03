The Inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden was exactly what our country needed. The entire event was a symbol of hope, love, and unity. After four years of constant toxicity, harshness and divisive rhetoric, President Biden and Vice President Harris thrusted America into a rebirthing process. A new beginning, repairing the cracks and scratches left on the American Democracy by the previous administration, while creating new policies and initiatives to tackle the pandemic, racial injustice and climate change.

The day began as Members of Congress, previous Presidents, and Supreme Court Justices gathered on the grounds of the Capitol, days after an insurrection breached its sacred halls. Dressed to impress, the Biden Family and the Harris-Emhoff Family paraded down to the balcony of the Capitol. Masks were worn, but the smiles on their faces were still seen by so many Americans. Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez sang of America’s resiliency, while Amanda Gorman helped Americans to reevaluate the way we think, draw conclusions and treat each other. History was made as Black Kamala Harris, Indian Kamala Harris, Woman Kamala Harris was sworn in as Vice President of The United States of America.

I took the day off from school to watch the proceedings, and I will forever remember the Inauguration of the 46th President of the United States. Later that evening I watched the concert featuring John Legend, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, and so many stars from varying backgrounds and music genres. I teared up as Katy Perry belted her song “Firework” as hundreds of fireworks blazed across the Washington DC sky. The Biden family, who have suffered so much loss, were finally able to grace the halls of the White House, wearing masks, socially distant, and all.

It was a historic moment – a moment of gratitude, and the beginning of a new chapter in our country. Not only did this moment bring unification nationally, but with the election of Joe Biden, our global reputation can start to be mended. People everywhere can see that in America, we have problems, issues, bias, and even insurrections, but our Democracy will not fall.