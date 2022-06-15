The Greater Savannah Black Chamber Of Commerce Hosts Forum For Gubernatorial Candidate Stacy Abrams

Democratic Georgia candi- date for governor, Stacey Abrams, addressed business owners and community members in a forum hosted by The Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce at Odyssey Lounge. Welcomed by GSBCC President Moncello Stewart, Abrams highlighted her small business experience and her role as minority leader in the General Assembly stating, “I got an A rating from the Georgia Chamber and the Friend of Labor Award in the same year.” Abrams pledged her continued commitment to the small business community.

Abrams answered a variety of questions from the audience from the business climate and taxes to affordable housing and programs for justice-involved citizens. “We host forums like these to give candidates an opportunity to discuss their platform and interact with our business community, assisting them in making an informed decision on election day. Our members are given the opportunity to voice matters that most resonates with them,” states GSBCC President Moncello Stewart.

Abrams is one of five gubernatorial candidates running in the general election for Governor of Georgia on November 8, 2022. The ballot includes Incumbent

Republican – Brian Kemp; Liberal – Shane Hazel; Independent – Elbert Bartell and President Boddie.

For more information on the Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce please visit www.gsbcc.org or email info@gsbcc.org.

*Following the GSBCC Forum, Georgia governor hopeful Stacey Abrams made a surprise appearance alongside Savannah mayor Van Johnson during The national March for our Lives movement at Savannah’s Daffin Park with ralliers calling on lawmakers to curb gun violence.*