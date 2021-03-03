The Golden Globes Awards Talent Virtually In 2021

The 78th Golden Globes opened virtually with the nominees and award winners Zooming in to the ceremony with an audience of a small group of first responders that sat socially distanced and wore masks. Hosts Tina Fey, live from New York, and Amy Poehler in Los Angeles hosted from opposite coasts, casually joked about the attire of a few Zoom nominees, and brought in past and current “Saturday Night Live” stars Maya Rudolph and Kenan Thompson for sketches parodying the awards show itself.

The main target of jokes and criticism were the organizers of the Globes themselves, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). The HPFA came under scrutiny after the Globes’ nominations were announced and were perceived to snub acclaimed works by Black creators including Michaela Coel’s HBO Drama “I May Destroy You” and Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods.” After a Los Angeles times expose revealed that the panel of 90 international journalists that votes on the Globes has no Black members, the HFPA was the target of even more serious blowback.

Despite the controversy surrounding the night, Daniel Kaluuya and John Boyega won the night’s first awards for best supporting actors; Kaluuya for the film “Judas and the Black Messiah” and Boyega for the TV show “Small Axe.” The audio for Daniel Kaluuya’s acceptance speech, however, hadn’t been unmuted in a technical glitch, but he eventually was able to give his speech after jokingly proclaiming, “You did me dirty!”

Chadwick Boseman was posthumously awarded with Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama for his performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” His wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, cried as she delivered an emotional acceptance speech on behalf of her late husband, remembering his knack for articulating inspiration and imploring the audience to celebrate those that they love.

Other winners include: Sacha Baron Cohen, Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Movie/Comedy for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”;

Andra Day, Best Actress – Motion Picture Drama for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”; Anya Taylor-Joy, Best Actress – TV Motion Picture for “The Queen’s Gambit”; Emma Corrin and Josh O’Conner, Best TV Actress/ Actor – Drama Series for “The Crown”; and Chloe Zhao with Best Director – Motion Picture for “Nomadland,” making history as the first Chinese woman and the second woman overall to win best director at the Golden Globes. Jane Fonda and Norman Lear accepted honorary awards for their impact addressing racial discrimination onscreen and off with the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Carol Burnett Award respectively.