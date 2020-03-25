The Georgia Primary Elections In a Time of Social Distancing

The State of Georgia has moved the Presidential Preference Primary from March 24 to May 19. We know many of you have questions about what that means for you and your vote.

If you have already in the Presidential Preference Primary, your vote will be counted during the May 19 election. This is also true if your ballot included a special election or a SPLOST. When you vote in the May 19 General Primary Election, the Presidential Preference Primary (and any special election or SPLOST that was on your March 24 ballot) will not be on your new ballot. If the presidential candidate you previously voted for has withdrawn from the race, you will not be able to re-cast your vote. If you have not already voted in the Presidential Preference

Primary, that election will be on your May 19 General Primary Election ballot, along with any special election or SPLOST that would have been on your March 24 ballot.

The League of Women Voters encourages all voters to limit their exposure to crowds on Election Day. You can do this by mailing in an absentee ballot. If you want to vote in person, we recommend that you vote early, as the more voters who cast their ballots early, the fewer long lines and crowds we will see on Election Day.

We’ve included a guide to filling out the absentee ballot request form below. If you do not have access to a printer, you can handwrite a note (make sure it’s legible!) to your local County Board of Registrars, with the following information: your name, as you are registered (check here to confirm your registration details); your registered address; your date of birth (MM/DD/YYYY); that you’re requesting a ballot for the May 19 General Primary Election; whether you want a Republican, Democratic, or Non-Partisan ballot; and your signature

You can take a photo of your note and attach it as an email to your local Board of Registrations.

Once you’ve applied for your absentee ballot, you can typically expect it within three (3) business days. We are currently gathering information for our voter guide, and anticipate it going live at VOTE411.org ahead of early voting, which begins April 27.

If you have any questions, please contact us lwvga@lwvga.org.