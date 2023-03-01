The Front Porch Celebrates Achievements and Honors Founders at Annual Update and Awards Luncheon

On Thursday, February 23rd, 2023,The Front Porch, Savannah’s only Multi-Agency Resource Center to Prevent Juvenile Court Involvement hosted it’s inaugural Annual Update and Awards Luncheon. The luncheon featured Tina Tyus-Shaw as the event MC. The event was held at the Ballroom of the American Legion located at 1108 Bull Street, Savannah, GA.

Established in 2018, The Front Porch is a community based risk reduction program designed to identify children and families who are at risk of becoming involved with the Juvenile Court system. Youth who are referred to The Front Porch are assessed to identify any needs, concerning behaviors or situations that may warrant intervention. The Front Porch staff will then connect youth and families with appropriate services to address those needs.

This complimentary luncheon featured awards given in the name of the Front Porch Founders:

The Lizann Roberts Innovator of the Year Award – Given to Intern, Staff, IOG Member or Volunteer that conceptualizes and executes an innovative new program for our families. This program will be one that offered additional opportunities for our youth to succeed with their intervention plans. The award recipient is Ottoria Foreman.

The Judge Lisa Colbert Front Porch Family of the Year Award – Given to the TFP family that has shown great tenacity and determination in following through with youth and family referrals and has shown great progress within the 90 day program period. The award recipient is Jameelah Griffin and her son Josiah Lloyd.

The Judge Thomas L. Cole Front Porch Partner of the Year Award – Given to the TFP partner that has been an enthusiastic advocate and supporter of the agency, has met the standards of their MOU and has volunteered to help TFP with community events and education sessions. The award recipient is Savannah Chatham County Public School System.

The Judge LeRoy Burke III Staff Person of the Year Award – Voted on by all other staff, this individual will have shown immense professionalism, kindness and courtesy to our families and youth. This will be a staff member who consistently goes out of their way to provide the best case management and follow up to our families. The award recipients are Stephanie Ritzer and Melinda Pippen-Miller.