The Eichholz Law Firm & Area Business Team Up to Collect Toys

This holiday season, The Eichholz Law Firm is partnering with Savannah area businesses to collect holiday gifts for local children through the second annual Stuff-a-Trolley Toy Drive. The goal of this toy drive is to fill an Old Town Trolley Tours® of Savannah trolley with gifts for the children served by the local nonprofit Blessings in a Book Bag.

Now through December 18, members of the public are kindly asked to help support this effort by donating new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages at the following locations: Broughton Common (118 East Broughton Street); Johnnie Ganem’s Wine and Package Shop (501 Habersham Street); Mansion on Forsyth Park (700 Drayton Street); Merchants on Bee (2934 Bee Road); New York Life, Savannah General Office (9 Park of Commerce Boulevard, Suite 200); Royal Treatment Barber Parlor (1122 East Montgomery Cross Road).

On December 19, a festive, drive-through toy drive finale event will be hosted at The Eichholz Law Firm’s office at 319 Eisenhower Drive in Savannah. That day, all of the gifts collected during the toy drive will be loaded onto a trolley and members of the community will have one more chance to drop off their donations at the firm before the toys are presented to Blessings in a Book Bag for distribution. More details about this event will be announced soon.

The Eichholz Law Firm would like to thank Old Town Trolley Tours® of Savannah, Broughton Common, Johnnie Ganem’s Wine and Package Shop, the Mansion on Forsyth Park, Merchants on Bee, New York Life, Royal Treatment Barber Parlor and members of the community for their generous support of this toy drive.