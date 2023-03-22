The Eichholz Law Firm Announces Community Partnership Program

The Eichholz Law Firm, a Savannah-based personal injury law firm, is now accepting applications for its community partnership program. Nonprofits serving Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham and Effingham Counties are encouraged to apply.

“We know the value our local nonprofits bring, and the heart of our business is dedicated to building a strong community,” said David Eichholz, owner of The Eichholz Law Firm. “This program will open more doors for us to build fruitful partnerships and allow us to support even more causes that will help our community thrive.”

The Eichholz Law Firm has a strong history of working with various area nonprofits and being a leader in community outreach and social responsibility. The firm has set the bar high for its community involvement, participating in several established initiatives and spearheading new ones, including its annual scholarship program and frequent team volunteer events.

Applicants are asked to provide a detailed description of the requested support, community impact and how they would like to partner with the law firm. To submit a partnership request, visit thejusticelawyer.com/community.