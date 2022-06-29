The Eichholz Law Firm Announces 2022 Scholarship Recipient

The Eichholz Law Firm is thrilled to announce the recipient of its 2022 scholarship, Ava Dorminey. The firm has awarded $1,500 to Dorminey to help her pursue her academic goals. The scholarship was presented to Dorminey at a private reception held this past Tuesday, June 21, at the firm’s Savannah office.

Dorminey recently graduated from Savannah Arts Academy with a 4.0 GPA and will be attending the University of Georgia. In addition to her academic achievements, Dorminey most notably created Students Helping Students Succeed, an organization devoted to supporting public education in the height of the pandemic. Under Dorminey’s leadership, the organi- zation has raised thousands of dollars in school supplies for several local schools, provided 150 hours of mentoring to local elementary and middle school students and an additional 300 hours of tutoring.

“The Eichholz Law Firm’s annual scholarship is awarded to an outstanding, well-rounded student, and Ava is a great example of that,” said David Eichholz, owner and managing partner, The Eichholz Law Firm. “Her passion for education, especially during a pandemic, is admirable. We are honored to recognize Ava for her academic excellence and commitment to our youth.”

This spring, The Eichholz Law Firm invited local high school seniors to apply for its annual higher education scholarship, which awards $1,500 to one student to put toward tuition costs at any accredited community college or university in the state of Georgia. Applicants were asked to submit an original, 500+ word essay about their involvement in extracurricular activities. To be considered, applicants had to have a minimum, unweighted GPA of 3.25, be a high school senior in Chatham, Effingham, Bryan or Liberty counties and be enrolled in or accepted at an accredited community college or university in Georgia.

The Eichholz Law Firm congratulates Ava and wishes her success at UGA.